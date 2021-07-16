Fireworks at Sesame Place in Langhorne, PA, Starting Tomorrow

Great news. There will be fireworks all summer long at Sesame Place, according to the park's official website. Grab your family and friends and go...you don't want to miss the fun.

This will be the first time ever Sesame Place has fireworks. The fireworks will be every Saturday and Sunday night at 8:30pm, starting tomorrow night (July 17th) running through Saturday, September 4th. There's plenty of time to catch a show.

Of course, the new fireworks show will be in Sesame Place style. The show will be hosted by your favorite Sesame Street friends, Abby Cadabby, Elmo, Cookie Monster, and Count von Count. Yay. There will be Sesame Street music filling the park, while the fireworks light up the night sky. It's sure to be a fabulous time for your whole family.

The new fireworks show is included with admission, so go early and enjoy all the park has to offer...rides, water rides, shows, pics with the characters, great dining, and more. Click here to buy your tickets. Reservations are no longer required.

This is a great way to make memories with your family. I remember taking my kids to see fireworks when they were little....the excitement in their eyes was so great to see. I remember it well. They would cheer and clap...to a little one, fireworks are amazing.

Please keep in mind, the fireworks could be canceled at any time to due bad weather, or impending bad weather, so you may want to check for forecast before you go. For updates, the park asks that you follow their Facebook page.

Sesame Place is located at 100 Sesame Road in Langhorne, PA, 19047.

