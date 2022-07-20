Attention Pottery Barn fans. Whoa. This is big news, especially if you like a good deal, like I do.

I just got word that a Pottery Barn Outlet will be opening this fall in The Mills at Jersey Gardens. This will be the first Pottery Barn Outlet in New Jersey. Finally.

The Mills at Jersey Gardens is New Jersey's biggest outlet and value retail destination according to a press release. It has over 200 stores and is about to get even better.

I don't know an exact opening date yet, I've just heard Fall 2022. Great timing though...right before the holidays. I'll definitely be headed there to check some gift off my list.

You'll be able to shop items from Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Teen and Pottery Barn Kids. Be on the lookout for furniture, rugs, home décor, and so much more at up to 70% off original prices. Yay. I like the sound of that.

Both of my kids have had Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teens bedding and room décor. It's great quality stuff. I have many Pottery Barn Christmas ornaments and plenty of tableware and home décor.

If you've never been to The Mills at Jersey Gardens, check out the website here. There's something for everyone. You'll love this...it's always tax free for clothes and shoes, all year long.

While you're there you can catch a movie at the AMC 20 movie theatre with IMAX.

It's easy to get to. Take the New Jersey Turnpike to Exit 13A. It's only a few minutes from Newark Liberty International Airport.

