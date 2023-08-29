A luxury brand is opening its first New Jersey outlet location TOMORROW! This is super exciting and it’s coming to The Mills at Jersey Gardens. If you’re into higher-end brands then you’re for sure going to be excited about this news.

Tory Burch is opening up its first New Jersey-based Outlet at The Mills at Jersey Gardens.

The brand Tory Burch was founded in 2004 and has “redefined American luxury with a global point of view. The company’s purpose is to empower women and women entrepreneurs.” as per the official Tory Burch website (toryburch.com).

This is super exciting if you’re not only a fan of the brand, but a fan of taking a stroll around Jersey Gardens too! The Mills at Jersey Gardens has amazing shops like Pottery Barn, Coach, Sephora, Calvin Klein, Guess, Garage, Hollister, Kate Spade and so many more amazing brands/stores to check out while you’re there.

The Tory Burch outlet is the newest store to hit The Mills at Jersey Gardens and it opens officially on August 30th. According to The Mills at Jersey Gardens’ website, the store will be on the lower level near the center court!

If you’re unfamiliar with the setup of the shops, it’s located across from Calvin Kelin and Brooks Brothers. The Mills at Jersey Gardens is New Jersey’s largest outlet destination and it’s for sure making a visit, especially if you’ve never been before.

The shops are located at 651 Kapowski Rd in Elizabeth, NJ! Happy shopping!

