First time 50-ft Christmas tree is set up on the AC Boardwalk
The Showboat in Atlantic City is not messing around with a ton of new additions coming to the old casino, the owners decided to put up a 50-foot holiday tree on the boardwalk.
According to shorelocalnews.com, this tree is the first one to ever be set up on the boardwalk in the 152-year of history.
This is all part of the Showboat Hotel Holiday Extravaganza kicking off on Nov. 29.
The tree came all the way from North Carolina and will be decked out in 8,000 lights.
The lighting ceremony will take place on Nov. 29 but on Saturdays and Sundays throughout the holiday season, the Showboat will have live music and entertainment from local groups, shopping from local vendors, rides and games for the kids to enjoy, and pop-up bars for the adults.
The Showboat clearly has a lot up its sleeve and they are not slowing down.
With the addition of Lucky Snake Arcade & Sports Bar is also a massive go-kart track they installed that actually took up their “convention hall space”, aka, the old casino floor, pushing many events out of there.
Rumor has it they are building a brand-new convention space under the parking garage to be completed by the end of the year.
But the one thing everyone has their eyes on is the Island Waterpark that is currently under construction on the side of the Showboat near the boardwalk.
The waterpark is said to have a retractable roof, water slides, pools, a lazy river, a zipline, and an adult-only section.
The Showboat is clearly competing with the surrounding newer casinos. We’ll see if they can keep up.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.
Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.