If you’re a cooking show fan, you’re totally going to want to check this out! A local Philly chef will be featured on the hit show Chopped next week!

Chopped is a reality cooking show on the Food Network where different chefs compete in front of a panel of judges.

They make 3-course meals from everyday items and I have to say if you’ve never seen the show, this is the perfect excuse to tune in. Pat McHenry is a local kitchen manager and chef at Lucky’s Last Chance in Manayunk and he’s going to make his national TV appearance within a week or so!

It’s always so exciting when we hear about things like this. There have been a ton of local contestants on shows like Jeopardy as well within the last year, but this is the first local Chopped contestant I’ve heard of!

According to Patch.com, there aren’t too many details that have been released concerning specifics on the upcoming episode. All we know as of right now is that the title is “Burger: Impossible” so I guess it’s safe to assume that the upcoming episode may be burger focused, which would make sense considering the menu at Lucky’s.

They’re known in Philly for their PB &NBacon burger which has peanut butter, American cheese, and bacon with a side of grape jelly. I can only imagine with Chef McHenry will bring to the table on the Food Network! The episode of Chopped is set to premiere next Tuesday, August 22nd on the Food Network.

