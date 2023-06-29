Come On Barbie, Let’s Go Party At Blondie in Philly!

If you’re super excited about the new Barbie movie, then visiting this restaurant in Philadelphia is a must. One of Manayunk’s most Instagramable restaurants has just officially announced they’ll be having a week-long Barbie takeover.

Blondie is a restaurant located in Philadelphia that is super aesthetically pleasing and also has some amazing food and drinks on its menu.

loading...

They have just announced that starting on July 17th, they’ll be having a week-long Barbie event t the restaurant that will be a Barbie lover’s dream! As soon as you step foot inside the bistro, there will be Barbie decor, also along with Barbie menu items and drink specials.

A lot of restaurants, stores, and other businesses have been getting on the Barbie trend recently and everywhere you look is pink! I can’t lie, I’m loving it.

Nicholas Wnorowski Nicholas Wnorowski loading...

So, now that Blondie is the next local business to hop on the trend, you have to go check out their immersive Barbie experience that will only be happening for a limited time. It’s kicking off on July 17th and will wrap up on July 28th.

It’s all going to take place in the restaurant’s “Pink Room” and it will be the most fabulous, pink-filled brunch you’ll find around the Philadelphia or New Jersey area!

attachment-352199249_1897909690584786_5464636806059163238_n (1) (1) loading...

There are some pictures of the special, limited-edition menu items and everything looks to die for! Some of their limited edition menu items will include a "Malibu Blondie" which will be a spin on the classic Malibu Bay Breeze, a ‘Ken’s Kiss’ which will be a Frosé and a raspberry martini called the ‘Blondie Bombshell’.

Some of the food options will include "Barbie’s Berry Bliss Pancakes" and a "Pretty in Pink Cake". Blondie is located at 4417 Main Street in Philadelphia, PA!

You Can Now Stay In The The Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse Airbnb - Check It Out!