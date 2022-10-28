Popular New Jersey Restaurant Will Be On The Food Network Tonight

New Jersey is going to get even more national attention tonight!

Don't you love it when that happens?

According to NJ.com, The Food Network's Diners' Drive-ins, and Dives will feature an Atlantic County restaurant on this evening's upcoming episode!

The restaurant is called Ernest & Son Old-Fashioned Butcher Shoppe and they are located in Brigantine.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

They are most well-known for, "their mouthwatering meat cuts and delectable handcrafted sandwiches," according to NJ.com. Just to put it in perspective, their cheesesteak was ranked 16th best in the state.

There is nothing like a good cheesesteak - with peppers and onions.

This is not Ernest & Son's first time being featured on The Food Network.

Get our free mobile app

They first appeared on Diners' Drive-ins, and Dives back in 2017 for their homemade beef jerky and their sausage, peppers and onion sandwich called "The Tailgator."

Here is how that went:

In the video, owner Brian Mel Cortellessa reveals they sell 700 Tailgators each day on average. Wow.

I am going to need to try one of those.

But what will Ernest & Son Old-Fashioned Butcher Shoppe make for Guy Fieri the second time around?

Find out on Friday, October 28th at 9:00 PM when they will be featured on Diners' Drive-ins, and Dives on The Food Network!

I am sure you know that Ernest & Son is far from the only New Jersey business featured on The Foot Network.

Here is every single business from New Jersey who made it on national television:

Every Extraordinary New Jersey Eatery Featured on The Food Network