Bordentown City, NJ Café Owner Competes on Food Network Show

A Bordentown chef and restaurant owner just took second place on a Food Network reality competition show, according to CentralJersey.com.

Christine Wendland, the owner and chef at HoopHouse in Bordentown City, was recently on Supermarket Stakeout and took second place. Wow.

Congratulations. That's impressive.

There was a big viewing party held the night the episode aired (July 12th) with family, friends, staff, customers and more at local hotspot, Tindall Road Brewery, so Christine could watch the episode with so many that were rooting for her.

She filmed the episode almost a year ago, last fall, out in Scottsdale, Arizona. I'm sure it had to be really hard keeping the outcome a secret.

If you missed the episode, Wendland made it through all three rounds and placed second. She made a potato encrusted meatball po'boy sandwich, pulled pork nachos with a celery slaw and a popcorn ball with granola and peanut butter, the article says.

Ever since the show aired, many people have reached out to her on social media congratulating her.

Wendland loved being on the show. She said, "It was a tremendous experience. I would do it again in a heartbeat. It was a really good time."

This isn't the first time Chef Christine has been on tv. She was on Chopped for five years and was crowned "Chopped Champion."

HoopHouse opened in August 2020 in the old Bordentown Deli and Café at 353 Farnsworth Avenue. It specializes in "urban rustic cuisine," according to Wendland.

Check out the website here.

I can't wait to visit.

