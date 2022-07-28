Food Truck Festival at Holland Ridge Farms in Cream Ridge, NJ

Kritchanut Kritchanut loading...

Fun is brewing at Holland Ridge Farms in Cream Ridge according to its website

Here's something to look forward to. Coming soon is the Holland Ridge Farms Food Truck Festival.

Save the dates. It will be Saturday, September 24th and Sunday, September 25th. Bring your appetite. There will be 30 of the best food trucks in the area. Yum. They will be serving many different kinds of cuisine...something for everyone.

Sounds like fun, doesn't it?

This is the perfect way to kick off Holland Ridge Farms' Fall Flower Festival, which opens Friday, September 23rd. There will be more gorgeous sunflowers than you've ever seen. I can't wait.

Holland Ridge Farms is the biggest U-Pick Flower Farm in the country. We're so lucky to have it right in our backyard, aren't we?

You'll be able to pick all the sunflowers you'd like (and gladiolus, dahlias, lilies and mums), take tons of pictures with the farm's many photo props and floral backdrops (they'll look so good on your Instagram), check out all the adorable farm animals, the bakery, and so much more.

There's something brand new at the farm this year too....the pumpkin patch. What a great idea.

You'll need tickets to get in, you can't just walk up, but, they're not available just yet. Watch for them to go on sale at the beginning of September here

You won't want to miss this. There will be MILLIONS of vibrant flowers in the fields and family fun everywhere you turn.

See you there.

For more information, click here

