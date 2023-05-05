Spring and Summer South Jersey Food Truck Festivals

Is there anything better than bellying up to the side of a big truck and ordering your lunch?



Hey, it's Food Truck Festival Season in South Jersey!

(I don't really know if there is an actual Food Truck Season, but I like it, and I'm going with it!)

What's your favorite food truck food? Tacos? Sandwiches? Something in a weird container?

Here's a look at some upcoming food truck related events.

May 13, 12 - 5pm. Toms River: The Vendor & Food Truck Festival at the RWJ Barnabas Field of Dreams in Toms River. It should be good, because all vendor and food truck spots are full! Free Admission.

June 10, 4-9 pm. Hammonton. Hammonton Food Truck Festival in Downtown Hammonton. Beer, food, and fun! Free admission.

June 10, 4-8 pm. Millville. The 7th Annual TD Bank Food Truck Festival at New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville. Over 20 food trucks expected from New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Vendors, music, racing, and more! Free admission.

July 15, 11 am - 7 pm. Sewell. Taco Palooza at Washington Lake Park. "NJ Food Trucks, Restaurants, Chefs and Variety of Beer, Sangria & Margaritas .... Kids activities, Vendors and great LIVE Music." Admission $7 at the event, $5 in advance.

July 15, 12 - 6 pm. Cherry Hill. 4th Annual Cherry Hill Food Truck Festival at Cherry Hill Mall. Food, music, and more. "100% of the proceeds from this event benefit children with autism." Free admission.

September 1, 5-9 pm. Glassboro. The Car Show and Food Truck Festival in Downtown Glassboro. A car show, food trucks, and beer! Free Admission.

Did we miss your Food Truck Festival? Email: joe.kelly@townsquaremedia.com.

