For $5000 You Can Stay At A Newark, NJ Airbnb Used By Dua Lipa And J Balvin
Airbnb's are the way to go in order to have your own private space when you go on vacation. Not only that, but sometimes you can find a nice Airbnb that is probably way cheaper than an actual hotel.
Here's the thing though, you don't often find Airbnb's that have been rented out by celebrities. Well, we found one here in Newark, New Jersey that has been rented out by Dua Lipa, J Balvin, and other huge production companies.
This Newark, New Jersey Airbnb has a very unique look and it gives all the NYC vibes without having to be in NYC.
Personally, it doesn't look like the prettiest Airbnb and the price does not make it pretty either. Expensive things are never pretty.
You Can Stay At The Airbnb Where Dua Lipa And J Balvin Have Done Work At
This Airbnb is a big warehouse (aka loft) from the 1920s but the unique stuff inside is probably what makes it expensive. Inside this Newark Airbnb, you will find an old school car, multiple motorcycles, a punching bag, and a very huge TV screen but nothing looks new.
This is not a cheap Airbnb. It costs $5,000 a night and according to the Airbnb ad it is "often booked during the day for photography, tv and film shoots."
Let's be real, Dua Lipa and all these big production companies have the funds to rent out this Airbnb in Newark.
This would be a cool place to have a big birthday party and invite a ton of friends and family members.
Take a look inside