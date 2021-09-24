Airbnb's are the way to go in order to have your own private space when you go on vacation. Not only that, but sometimes you can find a nice Airbnb that is probably way cheaper than an actual hotel.

Here's the thing though, you don't often find Airbnb's that have been rented out by celebrities. Well, we found one here in Newark, New Jersey that has been rented out by Dua Lipa, J Balvin, and other huge production companies.

This Newark, New Jersey Airbnb has a very unique look and it gives all the NYC vibes without having to be in NYC.

Personally, it doesn't look like the prettiest Airbnb and the price does not make it pretty either. Expensive things are never pretty.