The Absolute WORST City to Rent in the U.S. is in New Jersey

It's no secret that the cost of renting across the country are generally insane. Not only that, but it can also be a pain due to all of the other factors weighed in together - like crime rates, average income, apartment size, rent change, pet friendliness and more.

According to new data from Forbes, The Best And Worst US Cities For Renters, Ranked, the absolutely worst city to rent in the U.S.... is in New Jersey.

Here's how Forbes broke down the numbers:

"...We considered average rental prices and unit sizes for one- and two-bedroom rentals, the year-over-year percentage change in average rent, the percentage of renters who are rent-burdened, crime rates, the percentage of dog-friendly rentals, amenities and other metrics to identify the best cities to rent in."

Here are just a few of the 23 key metrics measured:

Average rent prices for 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom apartments

Year-over-year average rent percent change

Median household income

Crimes per 100,000 people

The percentage of units with parking

The percentage of dog-friendly rentals

Can you guess which city came in at the very bottom of the list?

Newark, New Jersey

Out of the 96 most-populated U.S. cities, Newark was all the way at the bottom of the list of The Best (and Worst) Cities for Renters - its ranking at #96. OOF.

According to the data, the median household income for Newark residents is only $41,335, and 56% of Newark renters spend at least 30% of their income on rent. Renters who spend 30% of their income on rent are considered "rent-burdened."

Plus the average sqaure footage of the apartment units aren't very spacious either. The average one-bedroom is 610 sq ft, and the average 2-bedroom is 867 sq ft.

Does this surprise you? You can check out the full ranked list HERE.

