These 2 New Jersey Cities Among Most Vulnerable For Rat Infestation in the U.S.

Rats! Don't leave your trash out! Especially in these New Jersey cities... You could find your place crawling with rats.

Photo by Matt Seymour on Unsplash

Have you ever had a rat problem living in New Jersey? It's one of the most ghastly things to experience. More than twice the size of mice, ravenous, destructive, and disease-carrying. And once you have an infestation problem, they can be very difficult to eradicate.

Creepy facts about rats!

Sick rat on a Boardwalk Getty Images

Rats are notoriously hard to get rid of, and once you have a problem, you have a problem!

According to U.S. Pest Protection:

Rats actually CAN swim through your toilet

Two rats can have over 6,000 babies in their lifetime!

Rats are elusive and difficult to catch

Rats will bite you, which puts you at risk of contracting dangerous diseases

Rats' teeth continually grow - they will always have something to gnaw with!

How prone is New Jersey to rat infestation in 2023?

In Pest Gnome's most recent list of 2023’s Most Vulnerable Cities for Rat Infestation, New Jersey is the only state with two spots in the Top 10 for 2023! Wonderful. Can you guess which cities that would be?

Newark, New Jersey

Photo by Jimmy Woo on Unsplash

Newark ranked #6 in the list with "City Dirtiness" and "City Crowdedness" being two major factors.

Jersey City, New Jersey

Photo by Tomas Martinez on Unsplash

Yep, good old Jersey City! This shouldn't be much of a surprised given its proximity to New York City, which took the #1 spot in the list. It ranked #3 in the list, ranking high in "City Crowdedness", "City Dirtiness", and "Rat Bait"

