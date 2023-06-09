Wildfire Breaks Out in Browns Mills, NJ on Friday

Yet another wildfire has broken out in New Jersey, as of early Friday afternoon (June 9).

The fire is reported in the area of City Line Road in Browns Mills (Burlington County), according to social media posts from The New Jersey Forest Fire Service, which they shared just after 12 pm on Friday.



The exact size and nature of the fire were not immediately clear, but they say that "crews are assessing the situation."

This is not the only forest fire to make headlines this week.

Earlier this week a fire broke out in Jackson Township that burned nearly 100 acres before being contained. That fire threatened some homes in the area, but there was ultimately no structural damage, NJ1015 reports.

. And, of course, the wildfires in Canada have caused record-breaking issues with air quality across the Northeast this week. Though, those conditions have improved a bit as of Friday.

We'll keep you updated as this is a developing story.