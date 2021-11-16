Fox Host Laura Ingraham Loses Her Cool While Spectacularly Confusing Netflix Show ‘You’ With Herself

Fox News host Laura Ingraham may need to spend some time brushing up on Netflix's original shows, because apparently she isn't remotely familiar with the platform's mega-popular series You.

Ingraham hilariously misunderstood a reference to the show, which stars Penn Badgley, during a segment on her talk show The Ingraham Angle which has now gone viral. It all went down when guest Raymond Arroyo brought up a storyline from the latest season while discussing "woke" TV shows.

"I was watching an episode of You where measles came up," he complained. Ingraham cut him off with a confused look on her face.

"Wait, wait, wait. When did I mention measles?" she wanted to know. Apparently, she thought Arroyo was talking about her show.

"I don't know. It was on You," Arroyo tried to explain. The confusion devolved into a ridiculous back and forth with Arroyo growing increasingly frustrated as Ingraham insisted that she had never discussed measles on air.

"It was an episode of a show, Laura," he explained, adding that it was on Netflix. Still, it wasn't enough for her to make a connection.

"I give up," Ingraham decided. Arroyo agreed and chose to transition the conversation to a topic that everyone (hopefully) knows about: Adele.

If she's not familiar with Adele, Ingraham has some serious catching up to do before 30 drops this week...

Check out the hilarious interaction, below:

Since airing, the madcap segment has gone viral on social media. Some users compared it to an episode of Saturday Night Live. Others were reminded of comedians Bud Abbott and Lou Costello's classic "Who's on First" routine.

Ingraham and Arroyo are getting roasted for the confusion on social media. However, Arroyo hopped on Twitter to insist that they were joking.

"We were worried it wouldn’t work via satellite. But glad it landed," he insisted on Twitter. "Totally scripted!" Sure, Jan.

For what it's worth, Mediaite noted that the pair does have a history of staging comedy in their segments together... This could be another example.

Ingraham has seemingly not responded to the mixup yet. We'll have to see if she agrees that it was all an act. But can somebody please ask her about Squid Games? We need to know if she thinks squids are playing hopscotch or if she is at least familiar with that Netflix series.