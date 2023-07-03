One of the most iconic faces in New York City broadcasting has passed away. Television meteorologist Frank Field died on Saturday at the age of 100. WNBC-TV announced the news this weekend.

Dr. Field started his career at WNBC (NBC 4 New York) in 1958. He went on to work at CBS 2 (WCBS TV) in 1984. He wrapped his career at WWOR-TV (Channel 9 in New York City). Dr. Field ultimately retired in 2004.



During the course of his career, Field's quirky delivery grew to national fame. He even became a bit of a household name across the country as he was a frequent guest on the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson.

He had an impressive educational background with advanced degrees in biology and optometry. Dr. Field used those skills when he became a health and science reporter for WNBC-TV.

Dr. Field's son, Elliott David Field (known as Storm Field), also went on to have a lengthy career in New York City TV as well as a forecaster. The two even worked together for some time at WCBS-TV.

His daughter Allison enter the field as well, working as a reporter for several stations in New York City.

Dr. Field was living in Boca Raton, Florida at the time of his death. Dr. Field is predeceased by his wife, Joan Kaplan Field, who died earlier this year.

Tributes poured in from other New York City legends, including the current Today Show Meteorologist, Al Roker.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Field family who lost their legendary dad, Dr. Frank Field," Roker wrote online Sunday. "He was at WNBC when I started doing weekend weather,teaching me the ropes and the lay of the land."

Roker went on to wish Field well comparing him to longtime TODAY Show Meteorologist, Willard Scott.

"Gone at 100, I hope he and Willard are sharing a weather map, a laugh and some bourbon."