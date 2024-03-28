Legendary New York City TV Anchor Dana Tyler Signs Off; Ending 34 Year Career

It’s the end of an era in New York City TV. One of the city’s most familiar faces has signed off for the final time (for now).

CBS 2 Anchor Dana Tyler Signs Off

She was one of the most recognizable faces in the city’s media landscape, and earlier this week she said goodbye after a record-setting career.

Dana Tyler, who first joined CBS 2’s on-air team in 1990, signed off from the network on Wednesday as she anchored her final broadcast — the station’s 6 pm news on WCBS-TV.

“This is my last newscast, my last 6 o’clock news with you here at Channel 2, it’s my last day at Channel 2, 34 years I’ve been here,” Tyler said Wednesday.

Tyler, who is now 65 years old, has served many roles at the station in that time. She and Reggie Harris became the first black anchor team in New York City.

Dana Tyler Signs Off

“I’m so honored to be here, so honored to say thank you to my several thousand co-workers in every department here, who over the past 34 years, and to this very second have collaborated with me, challenged and taught me, given me valuable, constructive criticism and encouragement,” Dana said in a recorded goodbye statement which aired during Wednesday’s newscast.

CBS 2 Announces Changes for 6 p.m. Broadcasts

Dana’s departure from the station first became apparent in mid-March.

At the time, it was announced that the station would be changing anchors for the 6 p.m. broadcasts. However, we kind of thought Dana would remain with the station in some capacity.

As for what's next for Dana Tyler, it seemed like she left the door open for a possible return to broadcasting. But her next steps were not exactly clear.

Tyler’s co-anchor, Dick Brennan, is also departing that daily broadcast as an anchor. However, he is still expected to remain with the station as a reporter.

They’ll be replaced by familiar faces on the daily 6 p.m. news on the station.

Maurice DuBois and Kristine Johnson

Maurice DuBois and Kristine Johnson will co-anchor the 6 p.m. news. They currently serve as the team for their 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. broadcasts on CBS New York.