She's been an institution in New York City TV for decades. But she's been missing from TV screens for a few weeks leaving fans wondering, "What happened to Kaity Tong?"

Now we know the truth.

PIX 11 Weekend Anchor Kaity Tong Shares Lung Cancer Diagnosis

New York City TV anchor, Kaity Tong, has been diagnosed with Stage 1 lung cancer. Tong shared the news on Instagram Saturday morning.

"Hello from Home. I have some news to share. I was recently diagnosed with lung cancer," the message started. "Me, a nonsmoker my entire life!"

The 76-year-old revealed on Instagram that she had no symptoms before the diagnosis. The cancer was discovered in a chest X-ray following a cold.

She's been working at New York City's PIX11 since 1992 in a variety of roles on-air. She currently anchors the station's 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. weekend broadcasts. Her storied television career included a previous stop at WABC (ABC 7) in New York City as well.

Kaity Tong Undergoes Cancer Treatment

Tong revealed that she had robotic surgery to remove the tumor at Memorial Sloan Kettering earlier this fall.

"I am now recovering at home," she wrote on Instagram saying she is now cancer free. "No chemo or radiation needed. And a very low chance of recurrence."

Tong revealed she "hopes to be back on TV by mid-January.

PIX 11's Kaity Tong Shares Warning For Others

Kaity Tong said that doctors told her a cancer diagnosis — such as hers — is "increasingly common among Asians, especially women, who are non smokers," and as a result, she wanted to share the news.

She urged fans to talk with their doctor and get tested if necessary as well.

Kaity Tong - PIX 11 New York YouTube loading...

"If my journey encourages even one person who fits this profile to get a checkup leading to early detection, I will be grateful," she wrote.