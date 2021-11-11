FREE for Veterans Today for Veteran’s Day 2021

Veterans Day is a day for honoring military veterans, thanking and honoring all the military veterans and people who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

Every year local businesses and restaurants come together and give FREE meals or FREE extras to the veterans. Personally, this should happen every day, FREE for the veterans. We are so very thankful for you.

Thanks to military.com, for this list of restaurants and a lot more throughout the country that are doing something special for the veterans today.

***Remember only participating restaurants are a part of the veterans day specials, please check with your local restaurants in Ocean County.***

Dunkin' - Veterans and military members receive a free donut.

Manhattan Bagel Company - Veterans and military members get a free cup of coffee.

Starbuck's - Veterans and military members and military spouses receive a free 12 oz tall coffee.

Applebee's - There's a special menu for veterans.

BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse - Veterans and military members will receive a free entree from a select menu with dine-in only.

Buffalo Wild Wings - Veterans and military members Free order of 10 boneless wings and fries.

Chili's - Veterans and members of the military receive a free meal from a select menu.

IHOP - Veterans and military members get free Red, White, and Blueberry Pancakes.

Little Caesars - Veterans and military members get a free lunch combo from 11 am - 2 pm.

Perkins - Veterans and military members get a free Magnificent Seven Breakfast Meal.

Red Lobster - Veterans and military members get a free appetizer or dessert.

Wendy's - Veterans and military members get a free breakfast combo, (until 10:30 am only today, November 11th, 2021).

White Castle - Veterans and military members get a free combo meal (specific combo meals at different locations of White Castle) or breakfast combo.

"Thank YOU."

Keep reading...