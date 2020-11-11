Veterans Day Freebies

Honoring the men and women that have served our country is an extremely good feeling. Since it is Veterans Day, it is only right to take care of those that have served the United States of America. Many restaurants and different businesses are thanking all veterans with some freebies.

According to USA Today, businesses such as Topgolf, 7-Eleven, Dunkin, and Applebees are offering veterans a discount or free items today. Most businesses will require military veterans to show proof of their service by showing their military ID.

Here is a list of our favorite Veterans Days freebies shared on USA Today.

Wawa: Let staff members know that you are a veteran and you and your family will receive a free any size coffee.

Dunkin: Free donut

Einstein Bros. Bagel: Mention that you are a veteran (with your military ID) and receive a free medium iced or hot coffee.

Hooters: Veterans that purchase 10 wings get 10 free.

Krispy Kreme: Free doughnut and free coffee iced or hot.

Outback Steakhouse: The restaurant already offers a daily 10% off entire check for military personnel and for Veterans Day they will be offering Free Bloomin’ Onion and Coke product.

Starbucks: Spouses will also benefit this Veterans Day. Veterans and spouses can receive a free tall hot brewed coffee.

Topgolf: A night out would be nice. The global sports entertainment company is connected with the Heroes Program and gives veterans 10% off gameplay.

We must say thank you to all of the brave men and women that are or have served our country. Happy Veterans Day.