Hamilton Residents Uses Culinary Skill To Feed Veterans

We always want to thank all of the men and women that have served our country in any branch of the U.S. military. A resident of Hamilton Township is using his culinary skill to show how thankful he is. According to 6abc, Frank French of Hamilton is the owner of "All or Muffin" which is a "home-based bakery" that feeds veterans in the Mercer County area as well as other places.

Frank French told 6abc that he began donating food after his son was deployed for the second time while serving in the Army. French's first donation was back in 2016 when he donated close to 30 boxes of homemade cookies to the Mercer County Veteran Services.

Frank French decided to continue to give to the veterans after receiving a heartwarming letter thanking him for the sweets that he had sent the veterans.

Just like any other business, Frank French has a goal and that is to feed 150 veterans. But that isn't going to be easy. French told 6abc that feeding that many veterans will take about a month worth of baking. That's no easy task.

It was also stated on 6abc that Frank French has shipped his baking goods overseas to veterans in Fiji and Guam.

One thing is for sure, the men and women that have served in the military have given us the freedom that we have in this county. Frank French told 6abc that's one of the main reasons he does it. French shared, "Not every country has that, but this country has those freedoms. Our country has that ability because of our veterans."