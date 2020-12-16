Insomnia Cookies posted on Facebook that they're showing the love to all healthcare workers by giving them free cookies.

The free cookie offer is going on right now through the end of the year (it expires January 1st, 2021), so make sure to tell all of your healthcare worker friends. With this ongoing, crazy pandemic, hopefully, some free cookies can make them feel a little more appreciated. They deserve all the love for doing their best to keep us all healthy and safe.

Here's the deal : You'll get one free cookie, served warm, in-store. No purchase necessary.

OR

One free 6-pack of classic cookies with any $5 purchase in-store.

Any employee in the healthcare industry is invited to redeem this generous offer. So, if you work in a hospital, doctor's office, dentist's office, nursing home/care facility, or home healthcare, you're eligible. So are first responders, those in the mental health field, and more (I'm sure I didn't name them all). I applaud and appreciate every single one of you, so, don't miss out. Go get your free cookies. During these challenging times, if this puts a smile on your face, even for a minute, fantastic.

Make sure you bring your employee id with you, to prove you are a healthcare worker, and show it to the Insomnia Cookie staff.

Remember, this delicious offer ends January 1st, 2021, so spread the word to all of the healthcare workers you know.

There's an Insomnia Cookies close by in Ewing, in Campus Town at The College of New Jersey. You won't want to leave once you get there....it smells amaaaazing.

Enjoy & thank you for all of your hard work.