Late-night cookie lovers, get ready!

Insomnia Cookies, a popular baking chain known for delivering freshly baked late-night cookies, is finally coming to Cherry Hill!

Insomnia Cookies box Credit: Instagram @insomniacookies loading...

Get our free mobile app

This is delicious news is according to Facebook community page 'A View from Evesham':

They'll be located on Haddonfield Rd, right next to First Watch, in the former Fast Signs location.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Besides their locations in Philaldelphia, Insomnia Cookies has 3 New Jersey locations, in Ewing, Hoboken and New Brunswick.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

This is pretty exciting for those in the South Jersey area, since the closest the Insomnia Cookies locations are in Philadelphia, and well outside of delivery range. Now that they're planting a flag in Cherry Hill, you won't have to go into the city.

Late-night sweetness!

Insomnia Cookies is a great option if it's late at night and you and your friends are craving something sweet, but all of the stores are closed.

The classic flavors offered in the 6 pack are Classic Chunk, Classic with M&M's, Double Chocolate Chunk, Double Chocolate Mint, Oatmeal Raisin, Peanut Butter Chip, Snickerdoodle, Sugar, and White Chocolate Macadamia. You can also pick from a selection of limited-time classic flavors. There are also vegan and gluten free options!

Not in the mood for cookies? They also have cookie cakes, brownies Check out their full menu here!

When will Insomnia Cookies open in Cherry Hill, New Jersey?

Right now, there's no official word on when they plan on opening or when construction will begin, but this is certainly a treat to look forward to! We'll keep our eyes peeled.

Sink Your Teeth into These 10 Bangin' Burgers Spots in Central NJ! These are some of the best burger joints in Central Jersey, according to Yelp! Gallery Credit: Austyn