In The Oven! Construction and Hiring Begins for Insomnia Cookies in Cherry Hill!

Looks like we won't have to wait much longer for warm, freshly baked cookies at 2 am in Cherry Hill!

Construction has begun for the new Insomnia Cookies coming soon to Cherry Hill, New Jersey! Their location on Haddonfield Road, right next to First Watch in the former Fast Signs building, has been updated with "Coming Soon" signage on the windows, according to 42 Freeway's reporting.

We first learned the popular late-night dessert chain is coming soon to Cherry Hill back in February, thanks to Facebook community page 'A View From Evesham', which was SUCH exciting news!

This will be Insomnia Cookies' first South Jersey location, so now the night owls around Camden County won't have to wait until the next time they're in Philly to get some!

Besides their locations in Philaldelphia, Insomnia Cookies has 3 New Jersey locations, in Ewing, Hoboken and New Brunswick.

Late-night sweetness!

Insomnia Cookies is a great option if it's late at night and you and your friends are craving something sweet, but all of the other stores are closed.

When will Insomnia Cookies Cherry Hill open?

Hang in there! There's still no word on when they plan on opening. But the good news is, they've already started the recruitment process for Delivery Driver, Cookie Crew, Shift Leader and Store Manager in-training positions on their website! Looking for a job? Click HERE to check out their listings.

Are you looking forward to Insomnia Cookies coming to Cherry Hill? We'll keep an eye out for updates!

