Sweet! Here’s How You Can Score Free Insomnia Cookies Ice Cream This Labor Day Weekend!

Happy Labor Day Weekend! It's about to get even sweeter with this deal!

As a celebration to cap off another summer, late-night cookie chain Insomnia Cookies is offering a deal to melt over!

This Labor Day weekend, from Friday, Sep 1 - Monday, Sep 4, if you purchase a 12-pack of Classic cookies in-store or online, you'll also get a FREE small ice cream! It's a perfect bonus for you and your friends as you get together for one last summer hurrah!

Just as a refresher, their classic cookies flavors are:

Chocolate Chunk

Classic with M&M'S®

Double Chocolate Chunk

Oatmeal Raisin

Double Chocolate Mint

Peanut Butter Chip

White Chocolate Macadamia (Godly flavor)

Vegan Chocolate Chunk

Snickerdoodle

Sugar

French Toast

They also have vegan-friendly options! Check out their full menu HERE.

Insomnia Cookies has 3 New Jersey locations, in Ewing, East Brunswick, and Hoboken. Hopefully they expand into more areas of the stat soon!

If you have an insatiable sweet tooth, then you could also sign up for their Cookie Magic membership. The benefits include free delivery, one free cookies everyday, and 20% off nationwide shipping.

Will you be taking advantage of this sweet deal? Keep an eye on Insomnia Cookies on social media @insomniacookies, because they run so many awesome promotions through the year!

