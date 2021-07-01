Free Movies On The Beach Every Thursday In Belmar, NJ Starting Mid July

For many people traveling is still a little scary. So, many people are probably just doing a staycation this summer and just doing stuff here in the Garden State.

The beauty of staycations this summer of 2021 is that pretty much everything is open again in the state of New Jersey. The old fun summer activities are up and running again.

According to Tap Into, Belmar Beach is bringing back its fun family activity, Movies on the Beach. The movies on the beach will happen throughout six straight Thursdays starting July 15th.

Really, all you have to bring is your beach chairs or blankets to get comfortable and that is pretty much it. VacationinBelmar.com shared that there are four different local nonprofit organizations that will be selling popcorn during the movie nights every Thursday to raise money for fundraisers.

The movies on the beach will be held at 7th Avenue beach in Belmar, according to Tap Into. This can be a great way to end your day with family or friends and to make it better it is completely free of cost.

This is the movie schedule shared on VacationinBelmar.com: Frozen II on July 15, Minions July 22, Moana on July 29, Trolls World Tour on August 5, Despicable Me 3 on August 12 and Toy Story 3 on August 19.

On Tap Into it was mentioned that all movies are weather permitting and will start at nightfall. It is recommended that you get there early to get a good spot because the Movies on the Beach event is free.