4 of the Biggest, Most Fun Easter Egg Hunts in New Jersey for 2023

Candy, the Easter bunny, and the "best" Easter egg hunt; everything a kid loves about Easter.

Easter Egg hunts are so much for kids of all ages. Do you remember growing up and having your very own Easter egg hunt? My brother and I were so lucky, we had the coolest aunt and Nana that would fill the eggs with candy and money, it is definitely a memory I never forget.

ClaudioVentrella ClaudioVentrella loading...

I still love Easter egg hunts and make sure every year I have one for my 17-year-old. Sorry, that will never change, I don't care how old she gets. It's tough finding an Easter egg hunt for 17-year-olds. So, I make my own up and she has a blast.

We are so lucky to live in Ocean County, especially because of the "giant" East egg hunts on our beaches.

Get our free mobile app

If you can't get to one of the Easter egg hunts, check your local town or township. Most towns in Ocean and Monmouth Counties have their own Easter egg hunt. Each town usually does a great job putting together an Easter egg hunt together for the community. This year will be so much better than the last two years, let's get out there and have fun with our kids.

Plastic eggs are the best to hide candy, money, and anything you want to put in there. The golden eggs that the towns have are always nice, they're a little bigger prize. Happy Easter egg hunting.

4 of the Biggest Easter Egg Hunts in New Jersey for 2022