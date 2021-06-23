Free PRIDE Concert in Mercer County Park This Sunday

June is Pride Month and there's still time to celebrate, right here in our community.

Mercer County wants to help you show your PRIDE by hosting a concert in Mercer County Park (West Windsor) this Sunday (June 27th), according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville. Save the date. You're not going to want to miss the fun.

The Mercer County Park Commission will be opening up its festival grounds (next to the ice skating rink) from 3pm - 7pm for the show. Admission is free. There's a $5 per car parking fee, which you'll need pay in cash.

Legacy Band will be performing pop music from all different decades. I'm sure you'll find yourself dancing and singing along.

The article also says Harmonica Sunbeam will be doing a Drag Queen Story Hour, which all ages will love as well.

Talk about convenience. If you still haven't gotten a COVID-19 vaccine, and want to, you can get it while you're there. The Mercer County mobile vaccination unit will be onsite, giving out the shots for free.

Feel free to show your PRIDE by dressing up, if you'd like. Bring your family, friends, chairs, and blankets....it's going to be an afternoon to remember. You may bring coolers with sealed bottles of water. But, no outside food or alcohol will be allowed inside the Festival Grounds. Grab more details here.

The Mercer County Park Festival Grounds brings back such great memories of when 94.5 'PST hosted PST's Summer Bash back in 2016, starring Fifth Harmony, Charlie Puth, Melanie Martinez, and R City. So. Much. Fun. We packed the park with PST listeners who sang and danced all night long.

