‘Friends: The Reunion’ Trailer: The Friends Are Back

HBO Max launched on May 27, 2020. When it was first announced, one of the streaming service’s first signature programs was supposed to be a glossy reunion of the cast of Friends, the beloved ’90s sitcom the site paid a large fortune (a reported $425 million) to stream exclusively for five years. Covid delayed the shooting of the reunion for many months, but now, fittingly, on the one-year anniversary of HBO Max, Friends: The Reunion will finally arrive on the streaming service.

Ahead of its premiere, the site also debuted the first teaser for the show, which features the entire cast — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer — rereading classic scripts from the show, reenacting famous scenes, wandering through recreations of the old Friends sets, and answering questions from The Late Late Show host James Corden. Watch the trailer below:

Yes, there they are. The friends from Friends. And they are all 15 years older. Truly, no one told you life was going to be this way. Here is the show’s official synopsis:

“Friends” stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer return to the iconic comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show. Ben Winston directed the special and executive produced along with “Friends” executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane.

Friends: The Reunion premieres on May 27 on HBO Max. You can see more photos from the reunion here.

