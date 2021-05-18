Gallery: Check Out This Remodeled 1860 NJ Shore House

Many people wish they had a shore house so they would not have to worry about not being able to book a weekend down the shore. If you are like us, you probably go on real estate websites and just check out some shore houses that are for sale and start manifesting that you will own a shore house one day.





On Zillow , we found this beautiful shore house located in Spring Lake, NJ. According to the ad on Zillow, this $5,499,000 was originally built in 1860. We are sure that when buyers hear that a house was built in the 1800s they would rather turn away from the house and never hear about it again. But not in this case.





This Spring Lake shore house is just amazing. It's a remodeled 6 bedroom, 7 baths shore house that is within walking distance from the ocean. If you just prefer to chill poolside you can do that also because this shore house has a heated, in-ground, salt water pool, according to Zillow





Just in case you were interested to know how much the monthly mortgage would be on a $5,499,000 house would be, well, it is estimated at $29,218 a month.