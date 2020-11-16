Gatherings of Any Kind Essentially Banned in Philadelphia Throughout The Holiday Season

Philadelphia officials just announced sweeping changes and restrictions as the city works to stop the spread of COVID-19. This includes the banning of indoor gatherings of any kind (including dining) throughout the holiday season and more.

The announcements were made at a 1 pm press conference held by Philadelphia's Mayor Jim Kenney & the city's health commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley:

Here’s a breakdown of the restrictions:

The following restrictions will take effect on Friday, November 20, and will last through January 1, 2021:

INDOOR GATHERINGS ARE BANNED

Indoor gatherings of any size, in any location, public or private are prohibited. Indoor parties, group meals, indoor weddings/funerals/baby showers are all prohibited. In fact, the city’s order calls for “no visiting between households.”

OUTDOOR GATHERINGS LIMITED

Outdoor gatherings are restricted to 10% occupancy (or 10 people per 1,000 square feet). No food or beverage can be served to ensure that people wear masks at all times.

DINING SEVERELY RESTRICTED

Indoor dining will not be allowed. Meanwhile, outdoor dining will be restricted to 4 seats per table and all must be from the same household.

RETAIL & SALONS ALLOWED TO STAY OPEN

Continued safety procedures will be in place at these businesses. Plus, reduced density inside retail stores must be enforced. Stores should not serve any person who is not wearing a mask

GYMS MUST CLOSE

Gyms will be required to close. Additionally, Youth, community, and school sports, museums, and libraries must close.

VIRTUAL LEARNING

Virtual learning will be REQUIRED for college, universities, and high schools.

Childcare and elementary/middle schools will be allowed to open in-person with severe safety protocols in place.

This is a developing story. We’ll have more details as they’re made clear.