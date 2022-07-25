Get Ready To Try 2022’s Best New Restaurant In New Jersey

If you love the great food New Jersey has to offer, then you're always looking for the next great place to eat. We think we found it for you.

In addition to the fact that we have a ton of great restaurants in every single corner of the Garden State, we also have terrific new restaurants popping up all the time.

It's not easy to keep up with them, especially in the summer, with all our vacation schedules being what they are, but you don't want to let the summer get by you without trying the best new restaurants in the Garden State.

So, when one new restaurant gets singled out, then you really want to make sure you get that on your summer bucket list.

The fantastic and well-respected foodie website Lovefood compiled a list of the best new restaurants in each state for 2022, and on that list is what they consider the best new restaurant in New Jersey for 2022.

Maybe this great new is near you, or maybe it's time for a road trip, but either way, you're going to want to get there to give it a try.

So, what did the report list as the top new restaurant in the Garden State? It's Agricola in Morristown, but it turns out the wait continues because their website says the Morristown location is "coming soon" But if their Princeton location is any indication, it's going to be amazing.

Agricola in Princeton offers some amazing culinary possibilities, including Griggstown Crispy Chicken, and a 14oz Niman Ranch Ribeye Steak. Those sound amazing. The whole menu does.

We'll keep you updated, but get ready for what promises to be a great culinary experience.

