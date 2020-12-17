Gift Card Drive for Robbinsville Restaurants and Food Pantry

Robbinsville Township has come up with a great way to help their local restaurants, and the good news is, you can be a part of it, and help the less fortunate at the same time, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville.

It's called "Operation: Holiday Cheer." As the pandemic drags on, the restaurant industry continues to face many challenges, especially now, as it gets colder and dining outside becomes more difficult. You can help by simply buying gift cards from the participating restaurants (the list is below). Here's the bonus...when you buy any gift card, Robbinsville Township will match it, with those gift cards being donated to the Robbinsville Food Pantry, to help less fortunate families in the area. How great is that?

David Fried, Mayor of Robbinsville, said, "Small businesses, led by our restaurants, are our lifeblood here in Robbinsville - COVID or no COVID. Our restaurants still operating at 25 percent capacity is anything but ideal, but these are the constraints we are forced to work with right now, so let's maximize every tool we have to try to make this holiday a bit brighter for these establishments, which have given us so much during this pandemic."

Those restaurants participating in "Operation: Holiday Cheer" are: Bagel's N Cream, Daphne's Diner, DeLorenzo's Tomato Pies, Dolce and Clemente's, Lola's Restaurant, Kuo Social (new to Robbinsville), PJ's Pancake House, Ravello by Toscano, TacoRito, Shrimp King, The Hot Stop, Villa Barone, and Yummy Sushi. You can't go wrong.

Councilman, Dan Schuberth said, "This program is designed to meet both needs...drive investment in our restaurants and provide delicious meals to families in need through the Robbinsville Food Pantry. I'd encourage everyone to make restaurant gift card purchases a part of your holiday gift plans this year and help spread a little cheer in our community."

Make sure you buy the gift cards by December 28th.

What a fabulous program. Way to go, Robbinsville.