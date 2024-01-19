Here’s How Much Snow Fell in New Jersey & Eastern Pa. on January 19, 2024
For the second time in a week, we saw accumulating snow across New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania on Friday.
Snow broke out around daybreak and wrapped up in the early evening. Friday's storm — which comes on the heels of Tuesday's storm — resulted in accumulations totaling an average of 3-6" across New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
Scroll down to see a complete town-by-town breakdown of how much snow has been reported in your town.
Philadelphia, Pa. Snow Totals for January 19, 2024
Belmont - 5.9"
Philadelphia - 5.0"
Philadelphia International Airport - 4.6"
Fox Chase - 4.3"
Bucks County Pa. Snow Totals for January 19, 2024
New Hope - 5.0"
Jamison - 4.5"
Richboro - 4.5"
Hilltown - 3.9"
Warminster - 3.8"
Mercer County, NJ Snow Totals for January 19, 2024
Robbinsville - 4.1"
Lawrenceville - 4.0"
Hamilton Square - 3.8"
Trenton Mercer Airport - 3.6"
Mercerville - 3.5"
Burlington County, NJ Snow Totals for January 19, 2024
Moorestown - 6.0"
Mount Laurel - 6.0"
MedfordLakes - 5.9"
Medford - 5.5"
Evesham - 5.0"
Marlton - 5.0"
Browns Mills- 4.0"
Camden County, NJ Snow Totals for January 19, 2024
Blackwood - 5.8"
Lindwold - 5.5"
Haddon Township - 5.3"
Cherry Hill - 5.0"
Atco - 4.8"
Bellmawr - 4.5"
Middlesex County, NJ Snow Totals for January 19, 2024
Cranberry - 3.8"
North Brunswick - 3.4"
East Brunswick - 3.0"
Edison - 2.8"
Montgomery County, PA Snow Totals for January 19, 2024
Royersford - 6.0"
Plymouth Meeting - 5.5"
Norristown - 5.2"
King of Prussia - 4.3"
Elkins Park - 3.8"
Gloucester County, NJ Snow Totals for January 19, 2024
Malaga - 6.0"
Williamstown - 5.8"
Glassboro - 5.8"
Pitman - 5.3"
Paulsboro - 5.0"
Hunterdon County, NJ Snow Totals for January 19, 2024
Flemington 2.6"
Ocean County, NJ Snow Totals for January 19, 2024
Whiting - 5.6"
Lanoka Harbor - 4.0"
Manahawkin - 4.0"
Lacey Township - 3.5"
Barnegat - 3.8"
Lacey - 3.5"
Monmouth County, NJ Snow Totals for January 19, 2024
Freehold - 4.2"
Howell - 4.1"
Keyport - 3.0"
Atlantic County, NJ Snow Totals for January 19, 2024
2 miles west of Atlantic City - 6.0"
Mullica Township - 5.5"
Atlantic City International Airport - 4.6"
Egg Harbor Township - 4.4"
Salem County, NJ Snow Totals for January 19, 2024
Elmer - 5.0"
Delaware County, Pa Snow Totals for January 19, 2024
Chadds Ford - 5.3"
Morton - 5.1"
Boothwyn - 5.0"
Upper Darby - 5.0"
Springfield - 5.0"
Drexel Hill - 4.6"
Somerset County, NJ Snow Totals for January 19, 2024
Belle Mead - 3.5"
Totals are based on the latest report form the Mount Holly, NJ office of the National Weather Service (report last updated 8:10 p.m. on Friday, January 19, 2024).
