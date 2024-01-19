Here’s How Much Snow Fell in New Jersey & Eastern Pa. on January 19, 2024

For the second time in a week, we saw accumulating snow across New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania on Friday.

Snow broke out around daybreak and wrapped up in the early evening. Friday's storm — which comes on the heels of Tuesday's storm — resulted in accumulations totaling an average of 3-6" across New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Scroll down to see a complete town-by-town breakdown of how much snow has been reported in your town.



Philadelphia, Pa. Snow Totals for January 19, 2024

Belmont - 5.9"

Philadelphia - 5.0"

Philadelphia International Airport - 4.6"

Fox Chase - 4.3"

Bucks County Pa. Snow Totals for January 19, 2024

New Hope - 5.0"

Jamison - 4.5"

Richboro - 4.5"

Hilltown - 3.9"

Warminster - 3.8"

Mercer County, NJ Snow Totals for January 19, 2024

Robbinsville - 4.1"

Lawrenceville - 4.0"

Hamilton Square - 3.8"

Trenton Mercer Airport - 3.6"

Mercerville - 3.5"

Burlington County, NJ Snow Totals for January 19, 2024

Moorestown - 6.0"

Mount Laurel - 6.0"

MedfordLakes - 5.9"

Medford - 5.5"

Evesham - 5.0"

Marlton - 5.0"

Browns Mills- 4.0"

Camden County, NJ Snow Totals for January 19, 2024

Blackwood - 5.8"

Lindwold - 5.5"

Haddon Township - 5.3"

Cherry Hill - 5.0"

Atco - 4.8"

Bellmawr - 4.5"

Middlesex County, NJ Snow Totals for January 19, 2024

Cranberry - 3.8"

North Brunswick - 3.4"

East Brunswick - 3.0"

Edison - 2.8"

Montgomery County, PA Snow Totals for January 19, 2024

Royersford - 6.0"

Plymouth Meeting - 5.5"

Norristown - 5.2"

King of Prussia - 4.3"

Elkins Park - 3.8"

Gloucester County, NJ Snow Totals for January 19, 2024

Malaga - 6.0"

Williamstown - 5.8"

Glassboro - 5.8"

Pitman - 5.3"

Paulsboro - 5.0"

Hunterdon County, NJ Snow Totals for January 19, 2024

Flemington 2.6"

Ocean County, NJ Snow Totals for January 19, 2024

Whiting - 5.6"

Lanoka Harbor - 4.0"

Manahawkin - 4.0"

Lacey Township - 3.5"

Barnegat - 3.8"

Lacey - 3.5"

Monmouth County, NJ Snow Totals for January 19, 2024

Freehold - 4.2"

Howell - 4.1"

Keyport - 3.0"

Atlantic County, NJ Snow Totals for January 19, 2024

2 miles west of Atlantic City - 6.0"

Mullica Township - 5.5"

Atlantic City International Airport - 4.6"

Egg Harbor Township - 4.4"

Salem County, NJ Snow Totals for January 19, 2024

Elmer - 5.0"

Delaware County, Pa Snow Totals for January 19, 2024

Chadds Ford - 5.3"

Morton - 5.1"

Boothwyn - 5.0"

Upper Darby - 5.0"

Springfield - 5.0"

Drexel Hill - 4.6"

Somerset County, NJ Snow Totals for January 19, 2024

Belle Mead - 3.5"

Totals are based on the latest report form the Mount Holly, NJ office of the National Weather Service (report last updated 8:10 p.m. on Friday, January 19, 2024).

