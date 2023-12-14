Have you seen what I think is the most unique Christmas tree in New Jersey?

It's so cool. Don't you agree?

The "tree" is in a popular Robbinsville pizza shop and Italian restaurant.

It doesn't have branches and pine needles though...it's made of pizza boxes.

Yup, pizza boxes...a lot of them. It even has traditional decorations.

I saw it for the first time last year while scrolling on Facebook (which I do way too much, admittedly). I did a double take as I came upon Massimo's Cucina post of the tree. I had never seen anything like it before.

It's back again this year. You can go see this beauty for yourself at Massimo's Cucina, in the Foxmoor Shopping Center in Robbinsville, off of Route 33.

We certainly order enough pizza at my house to make our own, but, I'll leave it to the pros. Ha ha.

Here is the tree from last year. I love it.

I was so fascinated by the handmade holiday tree that I needed to know more about it. I called over to Massimo's Cucina and chatted with the very friendly owner, Salvatore Mazzella.

Mazzella was the one who created it. He told me the festive tree was made out of about 100 different-sized pizza boxes (more than I thought). Wow. It looks a little smaller this year, but still impressive. There are also Christmas lights, garland, and some classic ornaments hanging on it.

Mazzella invites you and your family to Massimo's Cucina (near Friendly's) to see the tree, take pictures (it would make a fun Christmas card photo), and of course, eat...the food at Massimo's is excellent.

Massimo's Cucina is located at 1035 Washington Boulevard, Robbinsville.

