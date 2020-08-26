Gigi Hadid Shares Stunning Maternity Photos: See Her Baby Bump Reveal!

Gigi Hadid revealed her growing baby bump for the first time in a new photo shoot.

The mom-to-be shared photos from her maternity shoot via Instagram on Wednesday (August 26). "Growing an angel," she captioned the first photo of her cradling her bump.

The black and white photos were taken on July 26, a little over a month before her reported September due date.

"Cherishing this time," she wrote in a second caption. "Appreciate all the love & well wishes. Will never forget creating these special images with my friends @luigiandiango @gabriellak_j @erinparsonsmakeup thank you. I love you!"

See the photos, below.

Earlier this summer, the supermodel revealed the reason why she hasn't been sharing updates about her pregnancy. "Obviously, I think a lot of people are confused why I'm not sharing more, but like, I'm pregnant through a pandemic," she said during a live stream.

The 25-year-old added that her pregnancy is "not the most important thing going on in the world." She said that people should be more concerned about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement.