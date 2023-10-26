There's been a star sighting in New Hope.

Actually, it wasn't just one star, it was two stars on a date, but, we're kind of used to seeing the one star around that town recently.

It was Hollywood hottie, Bradley Cooper, and supermodel Gigi Hadid. New Hope Free Press is reporting they were seen having a quiet dinner on the beautiful, members-only roof bar at the River House at Odette's recently. It has stunning views of the river.

Hadid is no stranger to the area. Her mother, Yolanda, has owned a horse farm in Solebury Township (about a mile from the restaurant) since 2017.

Apparently, the Hadid family are regulars at River House at Odette's.

I've heard quite a bit of buzz about Bradley and Gigi's new romance lately. They spent time in New York's West Village not too long ago. Most recently I heard Bradley's ex-girlfriend, supermodel Irina Shayk didn't approve of Gigi because of their 20-year age difference. Bradley is 48, Gigi, 28.

Bradley and Irina have stayed quite friendly and co-parent their 6-year-old daughter, Lea. Some rumors even say they're still together, on and off.

Irina just had a rumored romance with Tom Brady, but it's said to already be over. Gigi shares a daughter, Khai, with singer Zayn Malik, formerly of the boy band, One Direction.

Bradley is no stranger to the Philadelphia-area. He's from Montgomery County and often visits family. He's been seen at Philadelphia Eagles games and in Ocean City, NJ where his family used to vacation.

Where will they show up next? Keep your eyes open.

