Gigi Hadid Reveals Baby Gift From ‘Auntie’ Taylor Swift

Gigi Hadid showed off the gifts that "aunties" Taylor Swift and Donatella Versace sent her newborn baby girl.

On Friday (September 25), the new mama shared photos on her Instagram Stories of the gifts and flowers she's received for her newborn and their family.

The first image showed her baby girl wearing a Versace hoodie that was gifted from Versace herself. The baby was also wrapped in a custom pink blanket that was made by Swift.

The "Cardigan" singer also made an embroidered baby blanket for Katy Perry's newborn daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, which featured an embroidered flower along with Perry's daughter's name in cursive stitching.

Other friends and fashion designers sent numerous flowers to Hadid's home to celebrate her daughter's arrival.

See the gifts and floral arrangements, below.

Hadid and Zayn Malik have yet to announce their daughter's name or show a photo of her face. However, they did share photos of her little hands to announce her birth.

"Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world," Hadid shared on Instagram. "So in love."

"Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," Malik wrote on Twitter. "To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together."