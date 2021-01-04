GoFundMe Started for Woman Killed in GSP Wrong-Way Crash

A GoFundMe account has been established for the South Jersey woman who died Saturday morning in a wrong-way crash on the Garden State Parkway in Barnegat.

State Police have identified Colleen Roche, 61, of Barnegat and Emily Soc, 25, of Ewing Township in Mercer County. Soc as the drivers killed in the collision. The crash happened about 7:45am Saturday when Soc, who was driving her Toyota south in the northbound lanes hit the Honda CRV driven by Roche.

The police investigation of the accident is ongoing and no information has been released about how or why Soc entered the Parkway in the wrong direction.

The sudden death of Colleen Roche has been a real shock to friends and family, who started a GoFundMe campaign in her name over the weekend.

2021 Did not start off the way any of us planned.

The world lost a beautiful, loving, and caring individual yesterday in a serious

accident! As friends and colleagues of Colleen,

we would like to show our condolences by

setting up a go fund me account to help ease

any financial stressors that may arise during this difficult time for her family!

Colleen left behind a husband, 3 daughters, and 5 grandchildren all under the age of 10. Any amount will help this family cover the costs of this unforeseen tragic

accident, as they were obviously not financially prepared for this. Thank You!

The GoFundMe for Roche had raised $11,105 out of the goal of $15,000 as of early Monday.

Source: GoFundMe/NJ State Police