I have some exciting news to tell you. You'd better start saving your appetite now.

Brazilian Steakhouse Fogo de Chao is coming to Freehold Raceway Mall

Well-known all over the world, Fogo de Chao, an elevated, popular Brazilian Steakhouse, is opening a new location at Freehold Raceway Mall. This is a big deal. It's been around for almost 50 years. High-quality cuts of meat are roasted over an open flame, carved right at your table, and you can eat as much as you want.

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Fogo de Chao via Freehold Raceway Mall Fogo de Chao via Freehold Raceway Mall

Fogo de Chao is known for its continuous meat service

If you've never been to Fogo de Chao, it's a very cool experience. The restaurant is known for its prix fixe, Full Churrasco Experience, meaning the freshly grilled meat is served continuously and will be freshly carved right at your table.

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On your table will be round discs that look like coasters. One side will be red, and the other side will be green. The green side signals the servers to keep bringing different meats to your table. When you're full, turn it over to red, and that will alert the servers to pass you by. You may want a breather, so turn it over to red. When you're ready to eat again, turn it back to green. It's fun.

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Fogo de Chao via Freehold Raceway Mall Fogo de Chao via Freehold Raceway Mall

Guests will enjoy a view of the open flame grill

You'll enjoy a 360-degree view of an open churrasco grill and can watch Gaucho Chefs butcher, hand-carve, and grill the high-quality meats over an open flame.

The Market Table has a big selection of seasonal salads, charcuterie, exotic fruit, superfoods, and more. Check it out below.

Fogo de Chao via Freehold Raceway Mall Fogo de Chao via Freehold Raceway Mall

The Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chao, Barry McGowan, is excited about the restaurant chain's expansion to Freehold. "We’re thrilled to continue our growth in New Jersey with the opening of our newest restaurant at Freehold Raceway Mall. As one of the region’s premier shopping and lifestyle destinations, the center aligns perfectly with our upscale dining experience and commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality. We look forward to introducing guests to the warmth, tradition, and refined culinary excellence of Southern Brazil that have defined our brand for more than 46 years."

Fogo de Chao will be located within the Outdoor Village by the Center Court Entrance of Freehold Raceway Mall, on Route 9 in Freehold, NJ.

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