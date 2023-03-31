Be on the lookout. Mercer County Park officials are hiding "golden tickets," as seen on Facebook.

The "golden tickets" are a pair of tickets to any one of the concerts during the summer Mercer County Concert series '23 at Mercer County Festival Festivals Grounds (Mercer County Park, West Windsor).

If you find them you'll get to pick any date and show this season. Win!

What a cool idea. I love a challenge. Watch out, I'm going to be hunting for these golden tickets too. Haha.

Get our free mobile app

The Mercer County Park Commission will post on social media where they're hiding the tickets and give you some clues. Then it's up to you to go out there and find them.

So far, there have been golden tickets in Mercer County Park in West Windsor and Rosedale Park in Lawrence/Princeton.

Keep your eyes open. Hopefully they'll hide more while the local kids are on spring break over the next two weeks. It's a great way to get outside and explore out awesome Mercer County parks.

The summer concert series schedule will be released in a few weeks. As soon as I see it, I'll let you know.

I don't know about you, but, I'm ready for some summer fun.

The Mercer County Festival Grounds are in Mercer County Park in West Windsor Township, NJ.