Google’s Platforms Including Google Classroom Report Monday Outage

A significant outage is taking down several of Google's biggest platforms this morning, and it could affect educational tools like Google classroom.

Users have reported issues since about 6:30 am with platforms like YouTube, Gmail, Google Classroom, Google Docs sheets, and more.

The effects on Google Classroom could be affecting schools across the country as they begin remote learning this morning.

"We're aware of a problem with Classroom affecting a majority of users. The affected users are unable to access Classroom," Google says.

DownDetector.com was showing outages affecting Google plaguing the platform still as of 7:30 am ET.

This is a developing story.