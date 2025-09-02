Google has launched a new feature that allows users to set preferences for what sources they'll get their news from in search results.

It's called "preferred sources," a feature that allows users to select their favorite brands to see more of their articles within top stories and elsewhere when searching for topics on Google.

You can manage your preferences directly in the Google platform.

So now may be a good time to consider making 94.5 PST one of your preferred sources. Whether you're in South Philly or South Brunswick (we call it PST Nation), 94.5 PST covers the area better than any other source with lifestyle news, events, business openings, and more.

How to Make 94.5 PST a Preferred Source on Google

It's really simple to make 94.5 PST (and wpst.com) a preferred source on Google. If you visit Google.com/preferences/source you'll be able to add any brand you'd like as a preferred source.

We've made it even easier for you, simply click here to add 94.5 PST (and WPST.com) as a preferred source on Google.

Clicking above will immediately add us as a preferred source on Google. Now you won't miss the latest local news, contests & more from 94.5 PST.

If you'd like to learn more or to manually adjust your search preferences, you can visit Google's hub by clicking here.

