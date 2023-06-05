Nothing worse than driving along and hitting a terrible pothole, it shakes your vehicle and makes your front end feel like it's gonna fall off. I seem to find potholes! Especially after I get a front-end alignment and a tire rotation, as soon as I get out of the garage boom! I hit a pothole!

Get our free mobile app

Unsplash.com Liam Riby Unsplash.com Liam Riby loading...

I think many people here in New Jersey feel we could use some love for our roads, but where do we stack up nationally with "potholes" here in America? In a new survey, it appears we have a reason for concern because we rank in the TOP 10 worst states in America for pothole damage. In a recent Patch article, they cited a recent survey. "According to AAA, drivers pay an average of $600 every time they have to take their cars into the shop for a pothole repair. And, QuoteWizard's study shows that New Jersey is the ninth-worst state in the country for potholes."

Unsplash.com Unsplash.com loading...

"QuoteWizard came to these determinations by analyzing search data for pothole repairs and pothole-related complaints in the state so far in 2023. They combined them into a search index average for both states and individual cities." So let's see how the Garden State ranks in the TOP 10 worst roadways in America:

STATES WITH THE WORST POTHOLE PROBLEMS State Rank Search index average Minnesota 1 95 California 2 80 Washington 3 58 Indiana 4 39 Michigan 5 35 Missouri 6 27 Pennsylvania 7 25 Idaho 8 24 New Jersey 9 24 South Dakota 10 24

Unsplash.com Tom Chrostek Unsplash.com Tom Chrostek loading...

So what do you think? Do we have a "pothole" problem in New Jersey? Here is what you had to say. We asked where are the worst roads in Jersey?

Scott: Atlantic City

Ed: Lakewood

Maurice: Route 9

Christian: Everywhere lately it seems

Elaine: Toms River

Carole: Jersey City

Scott: All the back streets that the local public works departments never patch up

Slade: The whole state sucks

William: Lakewood, Trenton a close second

These are just a few of your comments, if you have more on this issue post your comments below in the "comments section".

Unsplash.com Petr Magera Unsplash.com Petr Magera loading...

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State