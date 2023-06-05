Got Potholes? See How New Jersey Ranks Nationally with Pothole Problems in America
Nothing worse than driving along and hitting a terrible pothole, it shakes your vehicle and makes your front end feel like it's gonna fall off. I seem to find potholes! Especially after I get a front-end alignment and a tire rotation, as soon as I get out of the garage boom! I hit a pothole!
I think many people here in New Jersey feel we could use some love for our roads, but where do we stack up nationally with "potholes" here in America? In a new survey, it appears we have a reason for concern because we rank in the TOP 10 worst states in America for pothole damage. In a recent Patch article, they cited a recent survey. "According to AAA, drivers pay an average of $600 every time they have to take their cars into the shop for a pothole repair. And, QuoteWizard's study shows that New Jersey is the ninth-worst state in the country for potholes."
"QuoteWizard came to these determinations by analyzing search data for pothole repairs and pothole-related complaints in the state so far in 2023. They combined them into a search index average for both states and individual cities." So let's see how the Garden State ranks in the TOP 10 worst roadways in America:
|State
|Rank
|Search index average
|Minnesota
|1
|95
|California
|2
|80
|Washington
|3
|58
|Indiana
|4
|39
|Michigan
|5
|35
|Missouri
|6
|27
|Pennsylvania
|7
|25
|Idaho
|8
|24
|New Jersey
|9
|24
|South Dakota
|10
|24
So what do you think? Do we have a "pothole" problem in New Jersey? Here is what you had to say. We asked where are the worst roads in Jersey?
Scott: Atlantic City
Ed: Lakewood
Maurice: Route 9
Christian: Everywhere lately it seems
Elaine: Toms River
Carole: Jersey City
Scott: All the back streets that the local public works departments never patch up
Slade: The whole state sucks
William: Lakewood, Trenton a close second
These are just a few of your comments, if you have more on this issue post your comments below in the "comments section".
