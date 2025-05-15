This content was produced in partnership with Bazoom Group.

Recent news has revealed Governor Phil Murphy's plans for a tax increase on online gambling, which has sent shock waves through the industry. The rate would be 25% for online casinos and online sports betting, a significant rise from the current rates of 15% for online casinos and 13% for online sports betting. So, let's take a closer look at this new proposal and what it could mean for the gambling industry in New Jersey.

This isn't the first time Governor Murphy has caused backlash with his proposals. The proposal that was put forward back in February 2025 has sparked a huge amount of controversy with industry stakeholders, lawmakers and gambling enthusiasts all coming forward with complaints.

A revenue-driven proposal

This proposal is part of Governor Murphy's strategy in addressing budgetary shortfalls in the state in preparation for the 2026 tax year. This is to ensure that vital state programs will continue to be funded. The tax increase is expected to generate an additional $402.4 million in revenue from internet gaming and sports wagering revenues. This money is set to be deposited into both the State’s General Fund and Casino Revenue Fund.

This announcement has caused a lot of complaints in the industry. However, Murphy has argued that since the legalization of online gambling. The industry has grown massively. This is the right time to reevaluate the tax structure and ensure that operators are contributing a fair share of their profits to the public.

Public sentiment and consumer impact

This increase is aimed at operators and government revenue. However, it's impossible to ignore how much of an impact it's also going to have on consumers. With higher tax payments, player incentives may be one of the first things to go in order to make up for the financial loss. This includes promotions like deposit matches, free bets and spins, which have become a huge part of the online gambling experience.

These incentives and other features that may also go with these tax hikes mean that consumers may look elsewhere. This could potentially push players towards offshore or illegal alternatives that offer better odds and bonuses. A loss of customers and revenue could end up undermining the very goals the tax increase seeks to achieve.

Industry pushback

The Casino Association of New Jersey (CANJ), which represents the interests of Atlantic City's casinos, has warned that this increase could end up harming the industry. He argued that the proposed increase could lead to reduced marketing productions, fewer consumer promotions and even job losses. Online gambling operators also shared their concern by some launching public awareness campaigns. They are urging customers to contact their local legislators and voice opposition to the tax plan. Many operators believe that this increase won't just impact the industry but the customer too. It could result in less generous promotions and fewer betting opportunities. Currently, it's easy to find an NJ online casino that offers a no deposit bonus. But this change could cause exciting offers like this to become very far and few between. As bonuses and promotions play a major role in enhancing the online casino experience. This could end up having an extremely damaging effect on the industry.

Legislative resistance across party lines

The pushback on the proposed tax increase isn't limited to just industry players. Several lawmakers from both major parties have also raised issues regarding the increase. Democratic Senator John Burzichelli has warned that the tax hike could negatively impact jobs, industry investments and New Jersey customers. Which in turn would end up causing the state even more economic issues. While Republican Senator Michael Testa has commented that it could push consumers to less-regulated or illegal gambling alternatives.

The pushback from lawmakers indicates that it's likely that this proposal is going to face a number of hurdles. Especially as the increase is so high. Many experts believe the increase wouldn't have met so much backlash if the increase had been more reasonable.

Potential ripple effects for other states

As these discussions take place, other states that have legalized online gambling will be watching closely. The outcome of this in New Jersey could end up influencing how other governments approach taxation in the gambling sector. It could either lead to similar measures being put in place or stand as a cautionary tale.

If New Jersey is successful in implementing this tax hike without triggering a major downturn in the industry. Many other states will likely adopt similar policies, seeing them as an effective way to boost public revenues. This could end up having a huge impact on the gambling industry as a whole. If the warnings were correct and the tax hike would negatively impact New Jersey. This will not only serve as a cautionary tale, but it could even drive more customers to their platforms. Either way, policymakers from around the country will be watching and waiting to see the outcome.

What comes next?

As budget negotiations continue in Trenton. All eyes will be on how this proposal evolves. All there is to do at the moment is wait. However, it's likely that there will be amendments and compromises, especially as lawmakers from both constituents have shared their concerns too. This is a crucial time for everyone with operators waiting for the verdict to ready themselves on the best way to react if the proposal goes through.

Overall, it's clear that Governor Murphy's proposed 25% tax on online gambling revenues represents a significant turning point for New Jersey's gaming industry. While these new measures aim to boost public finances and help to fund essential programs, they also come with risks. These have been highlighted by various operators, consumers and lawmakers in the state. As lawmakers deliberate, they will consider the impacts on the state and even how it might affect the industry as a whole. The gambling industry is still navigating the online gambling world after only being legalized a couple of years ago. This discussion could end up having an impact on not just New Jersey's gambling scene but on the industry as a whole. Which is why the right decision must be made.

If you or anyone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.