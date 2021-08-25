Governor Wolf Calls for School Mask Mandate in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania schools should have a statewide mask requirement in all classrooms, Governor Tom Wolf said on Wednesday.

Governor Wolf asked the state senate to pass legislation that would require all Pennsylvania's students to wear a mask when they return to school. It's not clear how those lawmakers will react to the request from the governor.

Wolf made the request in a letter to some of the state's leaders including Senate President Pro Temper Jake Corman.

Get our free mobile app

Wolf is not able to issue such a mandate himself after voters passed a measure curtailing the governor's powers during the pandemic. It was a move pushed by GOP lawmakers who called some of Wolf's COVID-19 restrictions unconstitutional.

In today's letter, Wolf said that he has “become increasingly concerned about misinformation being spread to try to discredit a school district's clear ability to implement masking."

He also said he is concerned about "local control being usurped by the threat — implicit or explicit — of political consequences for making sound public health and education decisions.”

He is urging lawmakers in Harrisburg to pass the legislation quickly to require masks in schools, amid the surging delta variant of the COVID-19 virus.

A similar measure is already in place for New Jersey. That state's governor, Phil Murphy, has already signed an order requiring that masks be worn in all of the state's public and private schools for the start of the 2021-2022 school year.



LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.