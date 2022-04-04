Grandma Sets Rules for Her Own Funeral [VIDEO]

The rules have been set.

A grandmother on TikTok has gone viral after setting the rules for her own funeral.

Some of the rules for this woman's funeral are: "Cry, but not so much that you make a fool of yourself" . . . "Bertha is NOT invited, so don't let her in" . . . And, "You better get drunk afterward."

Yes, she wants folks to do shots and get drunk after she passes---Basically, just party like it's another day.

As you may expect, this video below has gone viral and many have fallen in love with this sweet grandmother.

On a personal note, I'd love to have her over and take her to Fred's Lounge in Mamou. Doesn't this hilarious grandmother look like she could be the life of any party?

Alright, here are the rules for all to follow after she passes, yet I am still wondering what Bertha did to not be allowed in?

