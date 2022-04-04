Jurassic Quest Headed for Oxford Valley Mall in Langhorne, PA

I've got some exciting news to tell you. The very popular touring dinosaur exhibit, Jurassic Quest, will be in our area soon, according to the Bucks County Courier Times, even closer than Philadelphia.

It's known as the biggest dinosaur experience in the country. It's toured across the U.S for years but, never got closer than the Philadelphia's Pennsylvania Convention Center, until now. Everyone's buzzing about how real it seems and how cool it is, and soon it's going to be at Oxford Valley Mall in Langhorne. If you're wondering where in the mall...it will be in the old Sears space.

It will only be at the Bucks County mall for a limited time...May 6th through May 15th. You and your family will be able to walk amongst the dinos...from the babies to the biggest. There will be a 50 foot long moving megalodon. Wow. You'll also get to see Cammie the Camarasaurus and Trixie the Triceratops.

There's more fun in store during your visit. There's a fossil dig, a live raptor training experience, dinosaurs you can ride, and appearances from trainers like Safari Sarah, Dino Dustin, Captain Caleb, Prehistoric Nick and Park Ranger Marty, the article says.

Real life paleontologists (Who's thinking Ross from Friends besides me? Lol) helped put this exhibit together to make it as authentic as it could be. I think you're in for a thrill.

You'll need tickets to enter. For dates, times, and to purchase tickets, click here.

I wish my son was young again...he would have loved this...I used to find play dinosaurs all over my house.

