TikTok Loves These 9 New Jersey Brunch Spots

Besides scrolling through cringe-worthy "Karen" videos, Adam Driver thirst traps and hilarious pet and baby videos, I've found that TikTok is one of the best ways to get the scoop on the best restaurants pretty much anywhere.

And with things finally (kinda) getting back to normal, we're going to be making a lot more brunch dates! Because what's better than getting day-drunk on bottomless mimosas and eating 3 times the amount of our daily recommended calorie intake? So according to TikTok, where are some of the best brunch bites in New Jersey?

I did some digging, and there were a lot of results. Turns out people like to eat. But after a bunch of searching/scrolling/getting distracted by Shein haul videos, I boiled it down to this list of 10 based on the number of likes and the amount of approval in the comments sections.

Let's do Brunch!

1.Brownstone Pancake Factory - Englewood Cliffs NJ: This place right here came up the most in my TikTok search. And after watching video after video of donut-and-cookie stacked milkshakes and impossibly decadent pancake platters, it's easy to see why. I mean look at these plates! It's Instagram food p*rn. They've even been featured on The Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives!"

2. The Highlawn - West Orange NJ: If you want to get a little fancier and you don't mind reaching a bit deeper into your wallet, check this place out. Tres' classy with sweeping views of NYC.

3. Meemom's - Middletown NJ: Self-proclaimed as "French Toast University", this place serves 20 different spins on the favorite brunch food, including flavors like Cinnamon Toast Crunch/French vanilla mascarpone, and cookie dough/brownie-stuffed French toast (what!!!)

4. Luna Restaurant - Jersey City NJ: This one also came up more than once in my search. Rustic yet chic, this place is great for a classy brunch or a sophisticated date night. When it gets warmer, you should definitely dine outside on their gorgeous outdoor patio.

5. Willow and Whisk - Wyckoff NJ: TikTokers rave about this place for good reason! It's a beautiful, casual chic dining experience with delicious brunch eats. People in the comments kept raving about their pancakes and eggs benedict!

6. Sabrina's Cafe - Collingswood NJ: Went to brunch here with my sister and step-mom a few years ago, so I was happy to see this come up more than once on TikTok. Can confirm - this place slaps. Try the home-fried potatoes and the shrimp-n-grits. Trust me. They also have locations in Philly!

7. Cafe 72 - Ewing NJ: If you're in the Princeton area, you've probably heard of this place. This is a cute neighborhood nook restaurant that serves all sorts of different variations of pancakes, eggs Benedict, French toast, omelettes, and more. And check out this French onion soup! Looks ah-mazing.

8. The Frog and the Peach - New Brunswick NJ: Little more pricey and upscale, but the food looks like it's to die for. With dishes like Crab Tostada, Bacon Beignets and Brioche French Toast w/cannoli filling and fresh berries, it's worth it.

9. Little Tijuana- Newark NJ: FIESTA anyone? This Modern Mexican restaurant and margarita bar is a must-see if you want more of a party atmosphere! Not only does the food look super yummy, but it is GORGEOUS inside and on the rooftop deck. It's an Instagrammer's dream.

Have you been to any of these places? Give us the tea! Or drop your own recommendations in the comments!