Plane crashes onto Manville, NJ front yard and sidewalk

MANVILLE — A small plane crashed into the front yard of a house, just two blocks from the Central Jersey Airport runway.

The FAA said a single-engine M20M crashed about 1 p.m. The FAA did not yet know the number of people on board.

Images from the crash scene show it came down on the front lawn of a house on South Main Street near the corner of South Greasheimer Street.

The plane looks to be intact except for the cover of the engine, which was ripped off in the crash, according to Manville police Lt. John Crater.

Crater said the only person on board the plane was the pilot who was taken to a hospital for treatment of a facial injury. He got himself out of the plane, according to Crater.

"The initial investigation showed he attempted to land the plane and then abandoned that idea then had a hard time getting enough lift which caused him to hit a tree which knocked him into Manville," Crater said.

The impact of the plane on the road left a gouge in the road but nothing that will require emergency work. Crater said the plane caused "landscaping damage" to the property where it landed wound up between two houses with no structural damage.

The plane was removed on the back of a flatbed just before 5 p.m., according to Crater.

According to FlightAware.com the plane left Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro, North Carolina at 10:42 a.m. and was due to land at Central Jersey Airport at 12:50 p.m. The plane is owned by Guthrie Group, a North Carolina based banking and investment group.

The plane flew from Columbus, Ohio to East Texas Regional Airport on Thursday. Friday it flew from Texas to Greensboro.

FAA records show the plane was built in 2006.

The crash closed Millstone River Road between Franklin Drive and Wilhousky Street.

A plane rolled off the runway at Morristown Airpot in Hanover on Saturday morning with four people on board. It came to a stop in the grass with significant damage. Both wings had separated from the small plane, according to Morristown Green.

Plane after crashing into a yard on South Main Street in Manville Plane after crashing into a yard on South Main Street in Manville (Kathy Poch) loading...

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

How the world saw New Jersey — 1940s to 1980s This is how New Jersey saw the world from 1940-to 1980. All these photos are from AP and Getty publications, meaning they were used in a magazine or newspaper. There has been plenty of inventions and history made in New Jersey. Check the photos below.

New Jersey's new legislative districts for the 2020s Boundaries for the 40 legislative districts for the Senate and Assembly elections of 2023 through 2029, and perhaps 2031, were approved in a bipartisan vote of the Apportionment Commission on Feb. 18, 2022. The map continues to favor Democrats, though Republicans say it gives them a chance to win the majority.